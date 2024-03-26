Ronna McDaniel Officially Dropped by NBC News Amid Backlash From Network's Anchors

Ronna McDaniel is out at NBC News.

The former Republican National Committee chair was hired as a paid on-air contributor for the network, a move that received backlash from the network’s own anchors.

Rachel Maddow, Chuck Todd, Joy Reid, Nicolle Wallace, and Lawrence O’Donnell were among the MSNBC hosts who voiced their opposition to McDaniel‘s hire.

Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzeznski said, “To be clear, we believe NBC News should seek out conservative Republican voices to provide balance in their election coverage. But it should be conservative Republicans, not a person who used her position of power to be an anti-democracy election denier, and we hope NBC will reconsider its decision. It goes without saying that she will not be a guest on Morning Joe in her capacity as a paid contributor.”

Now, it has been announced that McDaniel has been dropped by NBC News.

NBC News Group chairman Cesar Conde said, “There is no doubt that the last several days have been difficult for the News Group. After listening to the legitimate concerns of many of you, I have decided that Ronna McDaniel will not be an NBC News contributor. No organization, particularly a newsroom, can succeed unless it is cohesive and aligned. Over the last few days, it has become clear that this appointment undermines that goal.”

“I want to personally apologize to our team members who felt we let them down. While this was a collective recommendation by some members of our leadership team, I approved it and take full responsibility for it,” Conde continued. “Our initial decision was made because of our deep commitment to presenting our audiences with a widely diverse set of viewpoints and experiences, particularly during these consequential times. We continue to be committed to the principle that we must have diverse viewpoints on our programs, and to that end, we will redouble our efforts to seek voices that represent different parts of the political spectrum.”

McDaniel has also been dropped by CAA.