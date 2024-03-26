Jeremy Allen White In Talks to Play Bruce Springsteen in Movie About 'Nebraska' Album

Jeremy Allen White is in talks to play the BOSS!

The Emmy-winning actor, best known for his work on the FX series The Bear, is circling the role of rock star Bruce Springsteen in an upcoming movie about the making of the Nebraska album.

Deadline reports that Jeremy is the “top choice” to play Bruce, though negotiations have not yet begun.

The movie, Deliver Me From Nowhere, is being written and directed by Scott Cooper with former Netflix Film boss Scott Stuber producing. A24 is in talks to take on the film.

Did you know that Bruce is an Oscar winner? He won the award for Best Original Song in 1994 for writing “Streets of Philadelphia” for Philadelphia. He was also nominated in 1996 for writing “Dead Man Walking” for the film of the same name.

Jeremy was just spotted on the set of The Bear season three.