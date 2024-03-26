21 Huge Stars You Forgot Were in Hallmark Channel Movies

Hallmark Channel has a roster of actors who are regulars on the network these days, but did you know that some A-List celebs once starred in Hallmark movies?!

We bet you forgot that a bunch of these huge stars were previously featured in Hallmark movies, including some holiday hits.

The stars on this list include Oscar nominees, Emmy winners, Grammy winners, and even royalty.

Browse through the slideshow to see which huge stars once appeared on Hallmark Channel…