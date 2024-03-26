Joey King Gets Glowing Reviews for 'We Were the Lucky Ones,' Best Work of Her Career Yet

Joey King is getting some of the best reviews of her career for her work in the new Hulu limited series We Were the Lucky Ones.

The 24-year-old actress is currently on a press tour to promote the series and is pictured her during a Washington, D.C. press day on Tuesday (March 26).

She is wearing a Marni look, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Pomellato jewelry.

Joey stars as Halina Kurc in the series, inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of World War II, determined to survive and reunite. We Were The Lucky Ones premieres on Thursday, March 28 with the first three episodes followed by new episodes each week.

Joey is getting glowing reviews for her performance and we’ve recapped some of the highlights.

JoBlo: “King triumphantly plays Halina as an optimist who endures to save her family by any means. This includes an unforgettable sequence towards the end of the series that is truly hard to watch and also some of the best acting that King has delivered in her young career.”

TheWrap: “As for standouts among the cast, King is the one to watch. She again proves herself as a powerhouse actress, delivering a knockout performance as Halina.”

The Daily Beast: “While the entire ensemble dignifies the legacy of these real-life victims, bringing a lived-in warmth to their characters’ interpersonal bonds, particular praise should be reserved for Joey King, who’s stunning in the role of Halina. King has a certain quality that makes you forget that she’s ever looked at an iPhone. Somehow every molecule of her body, including her perfectly set period curls, reads as authentically 1940s. In We Were the Lucky Ones, the Kissing Booth star retains the feistiness for which she’s known, while exhibiting a heretofore unrevealed nuance.”

Entertainment Weekly: “As the feisty and quick-witted Halina, King is the emotional engine of the series. Attacking her character’s ordeal with passionate defiance, the actress ensures that the Kurc family’s intense yearning for a reunion underscores her every scene.”

Watch the trailer below!