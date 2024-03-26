'NCIS: Origins' - 5 Stars Joining Cast of the Prequel Series!

The NCIS: Origins cast is rounding out!

Several stars have since signed on as series regulars in the cast of the CBS prequel series, which got a straight-to-series order for the 2024-2025 broadcast season.

Here’s a plot summary, via Deadline: executive produced and narrated by Mark Harmon, Origins begins in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS, and chronicles Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ younger years. In the prequel, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks.

Click through to see the five cast members confirmed so far for NCIS: Origins…