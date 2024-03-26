Top Stories
Suki Waterhouse Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby with Robert Pattinson!

Suki Waterhouse Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby with Robert Pattinson!

Royal Easter Guest List: 2 Family Members Confirmed, 5 Are Skipping

Royal Easter Guest List: 2 Family Members Confirmed, 5 Are Skipping

Cassie Reacts to Diddy's Homes Being Raided by Federal Agents

Cassie Reacts to Diddy's Homes Being Raided by Federal Agents

CBS Hands Out Early Renewals to 6 TV Shows, Including 1 'NCIS' Series!

CBS Hands Out Early Renewals to 6 TV Shows, Including 1 'NCIS' Series!

Mar 26, 2024 at 4:50 pm
By JJ Staff

'NCIS: Origins' - 5 Stars Joining Cast of the Prequel Series!

Continue Here »

'NCIS: Origins' - 5 Stars Joining Cast of the Prequel Series!

The NCIS: Origins cast is rounding out!

Several stars have since signed on as series regulars in the cast of the CBS prequel series, which got a straight-to-series order for the 2024-2025 broadcast season.

Here’s a plot summary, via Deadline: executive produced and narrated by Mark Harmon, Origins begins in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS, and chronicles Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ younger years. In the prequel, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks.

Click through to see the five cast members confirmed so far for NCIS: Origins…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Paramount+, Getty
Posted to: Austin Stowell, Casting, CBS, Diany Rodriguez, EG, evergreen, Extended, Kyle Schmid, Mariel Molino, Mark Harmon, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, Slideshow, Television, Tyla Abercrumbie