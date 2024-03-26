Candace Cameron Bure Says 'Security Reasons' Led Her to Move Away from Los Angeles

Candace Cameron Bure says that security concerns while living in Los Angeles have led her to move away from the city.

The 47-year-old actress and executive at Great American Family didn’t share where she is living now, but she updated fans about her move out of Los Angeles.

Candace answered questions about her location status on Instagram Stories this past weekend.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Many of you have asked, ‘Did you move?’ Yes. ‘Why?’ Mostly for security reasons. Also, family dynamics have changed. The kids don’t live in Los Angeles anymore. Mama will go where they go! I travel a lot. The seasons of life,” Candace said.

Candace‘s 25-year-old daughter Natasha moved to Texas last year. She also shares sons Lev, 24, and Maksim, 22, with husband Valeri Bure.

