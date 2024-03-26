'Bad Boys 4' Trailer: Movie Titled Revealed as Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Reunite!

The new trailer for Bad Boys 4 is out now!

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are reuniting in the upcoming sequel, which will officially be titled Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Also starring in the movie are Tiffany Haddish, Joe Pantoliano, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nunez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, and Tasha Smith.

Head inside to watch the trailer and learn more…

Sony Pictures teases that “the world’s favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your seat action and outrageous comedy but this time with a twist: Miami’s finest are now on the run.”

We recently shared photos of Eric playing the villain on the set of the movie and we also have pics of Vanessa on set, days before she announced her pregnancy.

Bad Boys 4 will be released in theaters on June 7. Watch the trailer below!