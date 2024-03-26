Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Hold Hands While Catching a Train from Paris to London

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are sticking close as they head back to London following a quick trip to Paris!

The 28-year-old singer and the 34-year-old actor held hands while heading into the train station together on Tuesday (March 26) in Paris, France.

Dua and Callum were seen buying their tickets at the counter while surrounded by their bodyguards.

One night earlier, the couple attended a Saint Laurent event alongside some of her family members and then they continued the night at Silencio Club.

Also, we have all the details on Dua Lipa‘s upcoming third album Radical Optimism! The highly anticipated album, featuring singles “Houdini” and “Training Season,” will be released May 3.

Browse through the gallery for 20+ photos of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner getting on a train…