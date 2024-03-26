Top Stories
Suki Waterhouse Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby with Robert Pattinson!

Suki Waterhouse Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby with Robert Pattinson!

Royal Easter Guest List: 2 Family Members Confirmed, 5 Are Skipping

Royal Easter Guest List: 2 Family Members Confirmed, 5 Are Skipping

Cassie Reacts to Diddy's Homes Being Raided by Federal Agents

Cassie Reacts to Diddy's Homes Being Raided by Federal Agents

CBS Hands Out Early Renewals to 6 TV Shows, Including 1 'NCIS' Series!

CBS Hands Out Early Renewals to 6 TV Shows, Including 1 'NCIS' Series!

Mar 26, 2024 at 3:43 pm
By JJ Staff

Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Hold Hands While Catching a Train from Paris to London

Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Hold Hands While Catching a Train from Paris to London

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are sticking close as they head back to London following a quick trip to Paris!

The 28-year-old singer and the 34-year-old actor held hands while heading into the train station together on Tuesday (March 26) in Paris, France.

Dua and Callum were seen buying their tickets at the counter while surrounded by their bodyguards.

One night earlier, the couple attended a Saint Laurent event alongside some of her family members and then they continued the night at Silencio Club.

Also, we have all the details on Dua Lipa‘s upcoming third album Radical Optimism! The highly anticipated album, featuring singles “Houdini” and “Training Season,” will be released May 3.

Browse through the gallery for 20+ photos of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner getting on a train…
Just Jared on Facebook
dua lipa callum turner hold hands at train station 01
dua lipa callum turner hold hands at train station 02
dua lipa callum turner hold hands at train station 03
dua lipa callum turner hold hands at train station 04
dua lipa callum turner hold hands at train station 05
dua lipa callum turner hold hands at train station 06
dua lipa callum turner hold hands at train station 07
dua lipa callum turner hold hands at train station 08
dua lipa callum turner hold hands at train station 09
dua lipa callum turner hold hands at train station 10
dua lipa callum turner hold hands at train station 11
dua lipa callum turner hold hands at train station 12
dua lipa callum turner hold hands at train station 13
dua lipa callum turner hold hands at train station 14
dua lipa callum turner hold hands at train station 15
dua lipa callum turner hold hands at train station 16
dua lipa callum turner hold hands at train station 17
dua lipa callum turner hold hands at train station 18
dua lipa callum turner hold hands at train station 19
dua lipa callum turner hold hands at train station 20
dua lipa callum turner hold hands at train station 21
dua lipa callum turner hold hands at train station 22
dua lipa callum turner hold hands at train station 23
dua lipa callum turner hold hands at train station 24
dua lipa callum turner hold hands at train station 25

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Callum Turner, Dua Lipa