Candace Cameron Bure to Lead New Mystery Franchise for Great American Family: Introducing Ainsley McGregor

Candace Cameron Bure has announced her next major role.

The 47-year-old actress is getting back into the mystery genre with a new series for Great American Family, years after leaving her Hallmark Channel franchise Aurora Teagarden Mysteries behind.

Candace will be launching The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries with her new network and her first movie is titled The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Winemaker.

Keep reading to find out more…

Deadline reports that the movie “follows Ainsley McGregor (Bure), a former Chicago criminologist who returns to her hometown of Sweet River, Texas. She has chosen to trade full-time crime work to open Bless Your Arts, a market for artisans to sell crafts and wares. But Ainsley cannot deny her first love is crime solving and accepts a position teaching a criminology class at the local community college. Her skills quickly become a major asset to the quaint town, when a murder occurs at a winery owned by her friend, who now stands accused of the crime.”

Aaron Ashmore will star in the movie with Candace.

“There’s nothing more exciting for me than being back in the cozy mystery genre,” Candace said in a statement. “Mysteries are so fun to watch and to try to solve. I hope our faithful fans and audiences fall in love with the townspeople of Sweet River, Texas and Ainsley McGregor’s keen eye for solving mysteries. In this next-level mystery series, the family dynamics and developing relationships alone should keep you coming back for more!”

Another major actor recently joined the network.