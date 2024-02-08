Mario Lopez Joins Candace Cameron Bure at Great American Family - Details On His First Movie Revealed

Mario Lopez is headed to the Great American Family network alongside the likes of Candace Cameron Bure.

The 50-year-old actor and longtime TV host signed a contract with the network that will extend across multiple years.

Details are already emerging about his first project, which will premiere ahead of Christmas this year. Spoiler alert: It costars someone that Mario is very close to.

Read more about Mario Lopez’s first movie with the Great American Family network…

EW broke the news about Mario‘s deal. The outlet confirmed that he would star in a Christmas movie with his wife Courtney.

It will premiere when the network moves into Christmas season in October.

Mario opened up about the career move, saying, “Throughout my career, I’ve aimed to create a body of work that appeals to diverse audiences and, above all, brings joy to people.”

“Joining Great American Media is immensely fulfilling. I look forward to creating uplifting, inclusive, and diverse content, viewed through a positive lens for all ages,” he continued.

He stressed the belief that “being able to share family-friendly stories representing diverse voices is a true blessing.”

Great American Family has been mired in controversy before, especially after Candace moved there from Hallmark. The former Full House actress sparked a conversation after saying that the network would highlight “traditional marriage.”

In fact, an actress who was once close to Candace even said that they were “disappointed” when the network purchased their movie to air it.