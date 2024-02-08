T.J. Holmes Hints He & Amy Robach are Banned From Visiting Disney Parks After Affair

T.J. Holmes hinted at an unexpected effect of his relationship with Amy Robach.

If you forgot, the former GMA3 hosts were ousted from their jobs at ABC just over a year ago after it was revealed that they were romantically involved while both married to other people.

During a recent episode of their Amy & T.J. podcast, T.J. implied that their affair also got them indefinitely banned from visiting Disney parks.

Keep reading to find out more…

One of their guests recently revealed that he was trying to get his wife to join him in running the Disney 5K, which prompted T.J. to hint at their inability to travel to the parks.

“We would love to run with you down at that 5K. I don’t think we are allowed on the park’s grounds anymore,” he told their guest, via Us Weekly. “We will check. Last we checked, we weren’t.”

If you were unaware, Disney owns ABC, which would likely explain the reason for their ban.

Did you see that Amy and T.J. recently weighed in on if they’ll get married?