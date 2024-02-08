Top Stories
14 TV Show Renewals Confirmed in 2024 (So Far)

14 TV Show Renewals Confirmed in 2024 (So Far)

Another 'Bridgerton' Star Is Confirmed to Exit Ahead of Season 3

Another 'Bridgerton' Star Is Confirmed to Exit Ahead of Season 3

Barry Keoghan Takes Off His Shirt on 'Hot Ones'

Barry Keoghan Takes Off His Shirt on 'Hot Ones'

'Friends' Director Reveals the Guest Star Who Was 'Not Particularly Funny' &amp; Why They Could Not Be Recast

'Friends' Director Reveals the Guest Star Who Was 'Not Particularly Funny' & Why They Could Not Be Recast

Thu, 08 February 2024 at 6:16 pm

Mark Ruffalo & Jennifer Garner Recreate Iconic '13 Going on 30' Scene at Actor's Walk of Fame Ceremony

Mark Ruffalo & Jennifer Garner Recreate Iconic '13 Going on 30' Scene at Actor's Walk of Fame Ceremony

Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner flashed back to their hit movie 13 Going On 30 at the former’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday (February 8) in Hollywood, Calif.

The 56-year-old Poor Things actor was honored with a Star on the Walk of Fame and was celebrated by famous friends, costars and family members.

Jennifer, who played his love interest in the classic rom-com, showed him love. They memorialized the moment by recreating their dance to Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller,” from the movie.

Keep reading to find out more…

Mark‘s wife Sunrise Coigney and his children Bella, 18, and Keen, 22 were also there, and they posed for cute family pics together in front of his new star.

Others in attendance included Barry Keoghan, close friend Timothy McNeil, Zodiac director David Fincher. We’ve got photos of all of them in the gallery!

If you missed it, Mark recently revealed the actor that he had to compete with for the starring role in his breakout movie.

Do you still dream of a 13 Going on 30 sequel? Turns out you might not be alone!

Scroll through all of the photos from Mark Ruffalo’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
mark ruffalo jennifer garmer star 01
mark ruffalo jennifer garmer star 02
mark ruffalo jennifer garmer star 03
mark ruffalo jennifer garmer star 04
mark ruffalo jennifer garmer star 05
mark ruffalo jennifer garmer star 06
mark ruffalo jennifer garmer star 07
mark ruffalo jennifer garmer star 08
mark ruffalo jennifer garmer star 09
mark ruffalo jennifer garmer star 10
mark ruffalo jennifer garmer star 11
mark ruffalo jennifer garmer star 12
mark ruffalo jennifer garmer star 13
mark ruffalo jennifer garmer star 14
mark ruffalo jennifer garmer star 15
mark ruffalo jennifer garmer star 16
mark ruffalo jennifer garmer star 17
mark ruffalo jennifer garmer star 18
mark ruffalo jennifer garmer star 19
mark ruffalo jennifer garmer star 20
mark ruffalo jennifer garmer star 21
mark ruffalo jennifer garmer star 22
mark ruffalo jennifer garmer star 23
mark ruffalo jennifer garmer star 24
mark ruffalo jennifer garmer star 25
mark ruffalo jennifer garmer star 26
mark ruffalo jennifer garmer star 27
mark ruffalo jennifer garmer star 28
mark ruffalo jennifer garmer star 29
mark ruffalo jennifer garmer star 30

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 13 Going on 30, Barry Keoghan, David Fincher, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Movies, Sunrise Coigney, timothy mcneil