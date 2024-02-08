Mark Ruffalo & Jennifer Garner Recreate Iconic '13 Going on 30' Scene at Actor's Walk of Fame Ceremony

Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner flashed back to their hit movie 13 Going On 30 at the former’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday (February 8) in Hollywood, Calif.

The 56-year-old Poor Things actor was honored with a Star on the Walk of Fame and was celebrated by famous friends, costars and family members.

Jennifer, who played his love interest in the classic rom-com, showed him love. They memorialized the moment by recreating their dance to Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller,” from the movie.

Mark‘s wife Sunrise Coigney and his children Bella, 18, and Keen, 22 were also there, and they posed for cute family pics together in front of his new star.

Others in attendance included Barry Keoghan, close friend Timothy McNeil, Zodiac director David Fincher. We’ve got photos of all of them in the gallery!

