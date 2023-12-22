Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Discuss Possibility of Marriage After Making Red Carpet Debut

Amy Robach answered a question many people have been wondering regarding her relationship with T.J. Holmes: Will they ever get married?

The former Good Morning America co-anchors’ relationship became public knowledge just over a year ago, sparking a controversy that led to them cutting ties with the show.

After making their red carpet debut as a couple earlier this month, Amy weighed in on the chances that they make it down the aisle together at some point.

Read more about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ plans for the future…

“It’s under consideration,” Amy teased on their Amy & T.J. Podcast. “We did not enter this relationship for fun or for ‘Let’s see what happens.’ We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together. So whether or not we have some sort of legal, you know, I don’t know, button on it.”

There’s no rush, though.

“We both have two marriages under our belts and so it’s not something we’re racing to or rushing towards,” Amy explained, via EW. “But there is something, I get it, it’s this thing that I can’t even explain why there’s this desire, but I want to spend the rest of my life with you, I can say that. It’s on the table. It’s on the table.”

Did you see that Amy and T.J.‘s exes have reportedly moved on together?!