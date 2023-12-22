Top Stories
Robert Pattinson &amp; Suki Waterhouse are Engaged &amp; 'Want to Be Married,' According to Sources

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse are Engaged & 'Want to Be Married,' According to Sources

Taylor Swift's BFF Keleigh Teller Reveals Truth About THAT Ring, Throws Dig at DeuxMoi

Taylor Swift's BFF Keleigh Teller Reveals Truth About THAT Ring, Throws Dig at DeuxMoi

Source Reveals Rumored Reason Why Mariah Carey &amp; Bryan Tanaka Split

Source Reveals Rumored Reason Why Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka Split

Fri, 22 December 2023 at 12:28 am

Ashley Benson Displays Her Growing Baby Bump During Date Night With Brandon Davis

Ashley Benson Displays Her Growing Baby Bump During Date Night With Brandon Davis

Ashley Benson is showing off her growing baby bump during a date night with husband Brandon Davis.

The 34-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress and the 43-year-old music manager grabbed a bite to eat at Matsuhisa in on Wednesday (December 20) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Wearing a monochromatic red outfit, Ashley pulled her hair back and carried a black bag. Her husband dressed head to toe in black.

Keep reading to find out more…

The couple appeared to be in good spirits, and it looks like they enjoyed their evening together.

Their outing comes just over a month after we learned that Ashley and Brandon got married in a secret service.

News that they were expecting their first child together emerged in October, and the couple stepped out to celebrate Halloween together.

Did you know that Ashley is one of six Pretty Little Liars stars who are parents?

Scroll through all of the new photos of Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 01
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 02
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 03
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 04
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 05
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 06
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 07
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 08
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 09
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 10
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 11
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 12
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 13
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 14
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 15
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 16
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 17
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 18
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 19
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 20
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 21
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 22
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 23
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 24
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 25
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 26
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 27
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 28
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 29
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 30
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 31
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 32
ashley benson brandon davis new pics 33

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Ashley Benson, Brandon Davis, Pregnant