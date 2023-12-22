Ashley Benson Displays Her Growing Baby Bump During Date Night With Brandon Davis

Ashley Benson is showing off her growing baby bump during a date night with husband Brandon Davis.

The 34-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress and the 43-year-old music manager grabbed a bite to eat at Matsuhisa in on Wednesday (December 20) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Wearing a monochromatic red outfit, Ashley pulled her hair back and carried a black bag. Her husband dressed head to toe in black.

The couple appeared to be in good spirits, and it looks like they enjoyed their evening together.

Their outing comes just over a month after we learned that Ashley and Brandon got married in a secret service.

News that they were expecting their first child together emerged in October, and the couple stepped out to celebrate Halloween together.

Did you know that Ashley is one of six Pretty Little Liars stars who are parents?

