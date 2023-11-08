Ashley Benson Is Married to Brandon Davis, 4 Months After Announcing Engagement

Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis have tied the knot!

The 33-year-old pregnant actress and the 43-year-old music manager are now reportedly legally married, according to ET.

The couple just announced their engagement back in July, after first publicly being linked together back in February of this year.

Find out more…

“My best frienddddd. I love you,” Ashley wrote on Instagram story when sharing their engagement, with Brandon adding, “Love of my life.”

Just a few days ago, Ashley‘s mom Shannon shared a photo on Instagram of the couple’s hands and what appeared to be wedding bands.

In October, it was revealed that Ashley was pregnant with their first child, and just this week, she confirmed the news while being spotted out shopping for their baby registry!

Two weekends ago, the couple made one of their first outings together since news of the pregnancy, while dressing in costumes and going out to celebrate Halloween.

Congratulations to the happy couple on the wonderful news!!