Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party Guest List Revealed - 25 Celebs Spotted at Star-Studded Event!

Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Talks Alix Earle 'Conspiracy'

Megan Fox Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage at 10 Weeks

Tue, 07 November 2023 at 4:44 pm

Ashley Benson Confirms Pregnancy While Shopping for Baby Registry with Fiance Brandon Davis

Ashley Benson has officially confirmed that she’s pregnant!

The 33-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress has been rumored to be expecting for the last few weeks, though she hasn’t publicly commented on the news until now.

Ashley confirmed the happy news while shopping for her baby registry with fiance Brandon Davis on Monday (November 6) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The couple stopped by the Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom and enjoyed a tour of the space as they added baby essentials to their Babylist registry.

Ashley‘s registry is private, but you can go to Babylist.com to see if any of your expectant friends have one set up. Or set one up for yourself!

Ashley and Brandon, an oil heir and music manager, announced their engagement back in July and she showed off her massive ring in the post. They have been linked as a couple since the beginning of the year.

Photos: Getty
