Burna Boy's Setlist Revealed for 2023-2024 'I Told Them... Tour' After First Show!
Burna Boy has officially launched his I Told Them… Tour and we have the set list from the first show!
The 32-year-old Nigerian singer kicked off the tour with his first-ever Los Angeles stadium performance on Friday (November 3) at BMO Stadium.
Burna Boy performed his hits from his most recent album I Told Them…, such as “Sittin On Top of the World” and “City Boys,” in addition to other hits such as “Last Last.”
The tour continues with a handful of dates through November 2023 and then he’ll be back on the road in February and March 2024.
**This set list is representative of the first show and might not be completely accurate for every show.
1. I Told Them
2. Gbona
3. Dey Play
4. Location
5. Pull Up
6. Secret
7. Level Up
8. For My Hand
9. Sittin’ on Top of the World
10. On the Low
11. Cheat on Me
12. Big 7
13. Dangote
14. 12 Jewels
15. If I’m Lying
16. Alone
17. All My Life Remix
18. Bank on It
19. Thanks
20. Talibans Remix
21. Normal
22. On Form
23. Different
24. Sungba
25. Anybody
26. Kilometer
27. Giza
28. Killin’ Dem
29. Yaba Buluku
30. City Boys
31. It’s Plenty
32. Ye
33. Last Last
UPCOMING I TOLD THEM… TOUR DATES:
Tue Nov 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Thu Nov 09 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Sun Nov 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri Nov 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sat Nov 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wed Feb 21 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena
Sat Feb 24 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sun Feb 25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Wed Feb 28 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Thu Feb 29 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Sat Mar 02 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Thu Mar 07 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sat Mar 09 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Tue Mar 12 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
