Burna Boy's Setlist Revealed for 2023-2024 'I Told Them... Tour' After First Show!

Burna Boy has officially launched his I Told Them… Tour and we have the set list from the first show!

The 32-year-old Nigerian singer kicked off the tour with his first-ever Los Angeles stadium performance on Friday (November 3) at BMO Stadium.

Burna Boy performed his hits from his most recent album I Told Them…, such as “Sittin On Top of the World” and “City Boys,” in addition to other hits such as “Last Last.”

The tour continues with a handful of dates through November 2023 and then he’ll be back on the road in February and March 2024.

**This set list is representative of the first show and might not be completely accurate for every show.

1. I Told Them

2. Gbona

3. Dey Play

4. Location

5. Pull Up

6. Secret

7. Level Up

8. For My Hand

9. Sittin’ on Top of the World

10. On the Low

11. Cheat on Me

12. Big 7

13. Dangote

14. 12 Jewels

15. If I’m Lying

16. Alone

17. All My Life Remix

18. Bank on It

19. Thanks

20. Talibans Remix

21. Normal

22. On Form

23. Different

24. Sungba

25. Anybody

26. Kilometer

27. Giza

28. Killin’ Dem

29. Yaba Buluku

30. City Boys

31. It’s Plenty

32. Ye

33. Last Last

UPCOMING I TOLD THEM… TOUR DATES:

Tue Nov 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu Nov 09 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sun Nov 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Nov 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Nov 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Feb 21 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena

Sat Feb 24 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sun Feb 25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Feb 28 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Thu Feb 29 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Mar 02 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Mar 07 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Mar 09 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Mar 12 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

