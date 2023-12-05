Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Exes Are Reportedly Dating After Scandal Rocked Their Families

Here’s a big twist to the Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes story that you probably didn’t expect… their exes are now a couple, according to a new report.

Amy split from husband Andrew Shue last year while T.J. split from his wife Marilee Fiebig last year.

In a new podcast, Amy and T.J. deny that they cheated on their former spouses and say their romance was revealed to the world after they had already ended their marriages.

So, what led to Andrew and Marilee connecting?

Page Six reports that the new couple bonded “over the traumatic experience” and have been together for about six months now.

“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now,” a source said. “They’re not heartbroken and sad. Everyone has moved on.”

