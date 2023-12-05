Top Stories
10 Biggest Revelations in Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Debut Podcast, Including Response to Cheating Allegations & Amy's 'Terrifying' Welfare Check on T.J.

IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Stars of 2023 Revealed (& the Number 1 Celeb on This List Is a Massive Fan Favorite!)

Billie Eilish Says She Was 'Outed' During Red Carpet Interview

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Television Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Tue, 05 December 2023 at 2:44 pm

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Exes Are Reportedly Dating After Scandal Rocked Their Families

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Exes Are Reportedly Dating After Scandal Rocked Their Families

Here’s a big twist to the Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes story that you probably didn’t expect… their exes are now a couple, according to a new report.

Amy split from husband Andrew Shue last year while T.J. split from his wife Marilee Fiebig last year.

In a new podcast, Amy and T.J. deny that they cheated on their former spouses and say their romance was revealed to the world after they had already ended their marriages.

So, what led to Andrew and Marilee connecting?

Keep reading to find out more…

Page Six reports that the new couple bonded “over the traumatic experience” and have been together for about six months now.

“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now,” a source said. “They’re not heartbroken and sad. Everyone has moved on.”

Here are the 10 biggest revelations in Amy and T.J.‘s new podcast, in which they spoke out for the first time about their relationship.

