10 Biggest Revelations in Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Debut Podcast, Including Response to Cheating Allegations & Amy's 'Terrifying' Welfare Check on T.J.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are finally speaking out about their relationship, one year after their romance was revealed to the world.

The TV stars were removed from their jobs as GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors after their relationship went public, with some tabloids reporting that they were having an affair.

One year later, Amy and T.J. are still going strong as a couple and actually just made their red carpet debut this past weekend.

The first episode of the couple’s iHeartRadio podcast Amy and T.J. was just released and we’re recapping the biggest revelations that were made in the episode.

“I guess the best way to sum us up, Amy and T.J., is that we’re the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other,” T.J. said on the podcast. “And that is the bottom line.”

Browse through the slideshow for everything we learned from Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes…