Ellen Pompeo to Make 'Grey's Anatomy' Return, New Details Revealed by Debbie Allen

Ellen Pompeo officially left her role as a series regular on Grey’s Anatomy during the show’s 19th season, but you can expect her to return in season 20!

ABC recently announced that the 20th season will premiere in March 2024 and we already know that some stars are returning and not returning.

Now we’ve learned that Ellen will for sure be back for some guest appearances.

While attending the Kennedy Center Honors event over the weekend, Debbie Allen revealed that fans can expect a couple appearances from Ellen.

“Miss Thing is there, honey,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s in the first episode, and she’s in the one I’m going to direct. We have to let her go and do some other things, but she’s still our queen. She’s still our No. 1 on the call sheet.”

Here’s what happened in Ellen‘s farewell episode from Grey’s back in February 2023.