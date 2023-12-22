Japanese Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto Signs 12 Year Deal with Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers just picked up another major player!

Late Thursday night (December 21), it was revealed that coveted Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto has signed a deal with the MLB team, worth upwards of $300 million, Deadline reports.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to the site, Yamamoto‘s deal is for 12 years, and is worth $325 million.

Yoshinobu, 25, was a free agent and has been eyed by many other teams as one of the most coveted pitchers, including the New York Yankees. His talents have also earned him to win Japan’s version of the Cy Young Award three times!

The pitchers deal comes just a couple of weeks after the Dodgers made another huge, historic signing with Shohei Ohtani, another Japanese pitcher.

Following his deal, it was revealed that Ohtani wouldn’t see a bulk of the money from his deal for several years as he agreed to defer his salary. Many predicted that they did that in order to be able to have a go at signing Yamamoto, and it looks like they did!

While Yamamoto‘s deal has not been signed on the dotted line yet, he has until January 4th to finalize his deal with the LA Dodgers.