Shohei Ohtani Agrees to Groundbreaking Financial Deal with Dodgers, Won't Receive Bulk of Money for Years

Shohei Ohtani is going to be earning $700 million over the next 10 years while playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he’s not going to see most of that money for a long time.

A new report has revealed the financial terms of Ohtani‘s deal with the Dodgers and he has agreed to defer the bulk of his salary until years from now.

Ohtani will be deferring more than 97% of his paycheck and will just receive $2 million a year from the Dodgers while playing for them, instead of the $100 million he’s entitled to receive.

Why?

ESPN reports that Ohtani is deferring $680 million of his salary, which will be paid to him between 2034 and 2043.

The sports outlet reports that deferring the money was Ohtani‘s idea so that the Dodgers can sign other players and not worry about how to get the money to afford those contracts. Ohtani is also believed to earn more than $45 million a year in endorsement deals, so he’s not worried about getting his Dodgers salary right away.

Ohtani‘s $700 million contract sets a new record for the biggest payday in baseball.