Top Stories
Golden Globes 2024 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

Golden Globes 2024 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

The 10 Top Trending Celebrities &amp; Public Figures on Google in 2023 Have Been Revealed &amp; There Are Numerous Controversial People on This List

The 10 Top Trending Celebrities & Public Figures on Google in 2023 Have Been Revealed & There Are Numerous Controversial People on This List

Cardi B Announces She's Single Again, Splits With Husband Offset After 6 Years of Marriage

Cardi B Announces She's Single Again, Splits With Husband Offset After 6 Years of Marriage

'Wednesday' Season 2 Cast: Netflix Seemingly Confirms 4 Stars Will Return, Status of 3 Stars Up-in-the-Air

'Wednesday' Season 2 Cast: Netflix Seemingly Confirms 4 Stars Will Return, Status of 3 Stars Up-in-the-Air

Mon, 11 December 2023 at 7:15 pm

Shohei Ohtani Agrees to Groundbreaking Financial Deal with Dodgers, Won't Receive Bulk of Money for Years

Shohei Ohtani Agrees to Groundbreaking Financial Deal with Dodgers, Won't Receive Bulk of Money for Years

Shohei Ohtani is going to be earning $700 million over the next 10 years while playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he’s not going to see most of that money for a long time.

A new report has revealed the financial terms of Ohtani‘s deal with the Dodgers and he has agreed to defer the bulk of his salary until years from now.

Ohtani will be deferring more than 97% of his paycheck and will just receive $2 million a year from the Dodgers while playing for them, instead of the $100 million he’s entitled to receive.

Why?

Keep reading to find out more…

ESPN reports that Ohtani is deferring $680 million of his salary, which will be paid to him between 2034 and 2043.

The sports outlet reports that deferring the money was Ohtani‘s idea so that the Dodgers can sign other players and not worry about how to get the money to afford those contracts. Ohtani is also believed to earn more than $45 million a year in endorsement deals, so he’s not worried about getting his Dodgers salary right away.

Ohtani‘s $700 million contract sets a new record for the biggest payday in baseball.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Baseball, Shohei Ohtani, Sports

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images