Camila Morrone Addresses Possibility of Making 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Season Two

Camila Morrone is giving us hope for more Daisy Jones & The Six!

In a new interview, the 26-year-old Emmy-nominated actress admitted that she and her co-stars are still holding out hope that their hit limited series will get a second season.

“We all want it,” Camila shared with E! News. “Listen, I think we’re all so proud of the work that we did. I think that we had an incredible first season.”

While Camila noted that the show could end where it did, she explained, “There’s a lot of story left that could be told.”

“It moves a lot of people. It was a really beautiful show,” Camila added. “We’re just grateful to keep going on this ride and still be here talking about it, representing it.”

After the show first premiered back in March, its two showrunners addressed the possibility of making a second season.

You can stream Daisy Jones & The Six on Prime Video now.