Beyonce's Rep Responds to Rumor About 'Renaissance' Movie Streaming Release

Beyonce‘s rep is addressing a major rumor about Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce.

Late last week, speculation that the concert documentary movie will soon be available for streaming on Roku after users shared photos of the film showing up on the VOD streaming platform.

On Saturday (December 9), the 43-year-old “Formation” singer’s rep Yvette Noel-Schure shut down all of the speculation.

“RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyonce is ONLY playing in movie theatres worldwide. The comments that the film is playing on ROKU are categorically false,” Yvette wrote on Instagram.

“Check out RENAISSANCE in theaters until the end of 2023,” Yvette added. “For tickets log on to beyoncefilm.com.”

“Along with the statement, Yvette added in the caption, “RENAISSANCE only in theaters! Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the end of 2023!”

If you missed it, Beyonce recently revealed why the movie was “one of the hardest things” she’d ever tackled.