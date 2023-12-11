Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell Walk Red Carpet for 'Anyone But You' Premiere After Busy Day of Press!

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are heating up the red carpet for the Anyone But You premiere!

The 26-year-old actress and the 35-year-old actor hit the carpet for the NYC premiere on Monday (December 11) at AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York City.

Sydney and Glen had a busy day of press, which included a joint appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. They were seen filming outside of the studio with Drew herself!

In total, Sydney was seen in four different outfits throughout the day and you can see all the looks in our photo gallery.

Did you see the latest trailer for the movie? Glen bares his backside after dropping trou

