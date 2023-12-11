Nia Vardalos & Boyfriend Spiros Katsagans Make Their Red Carpet Debut After Two Years of Dating

Top Stories
Nia Vardalos and her boyfriend are taking things to the next level!

On Dec. 3, the 61-year-old My Big Fat Greek Wedding star and her boyfriend Spiros Katsagans made their red carpet debut at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles after almost two years of dating

Then just a few days later, Spiros joined Nia at The Hollywood Reporter’s 2023 Women In Entertainment Gala on Dec. 7.

“It is strange for me that we’ve been together almost two years,” Nia told People at the Women in Entertainment Gala.

“So we figured it’s time,” she said. “We just decided in the last week to go red carpet official and that’s it.”

Spiros is a resident of Athens, Greece, which is where Nia first met him soon after she wrapped production on My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.

Nia also said that she’s “still giddy” to be with Spiros, even after two years together.

“It is very strange for me to talk about a ‘new’ relationship,” Nia shared. “I’m going to say giddy is the word.”

Back in September, Nia told People that she and Spiros “met on the night of a full moon at an outdoor restaurant in Greece. It’s like I wrote a movie and then walked into it.”

Nia was previously married to Ian Gomez, whom she was married to for almost 25 years before splitting in 2018. They share teenage daughter Ilaria.
Photos: Getty Images
Getty Images