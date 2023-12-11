2 of 3 'Bachelor in Paradise' Final Couples Have Already Split, Days After Finale Aired

When the finale of Bachelor in Paradise aired last week, we learned that three couples stayed together at the end of the season.

ABC even provided an update, saying that those three couples were still together today, though one of them had hit a “speed bump” in their relationship.

Just a few days after the finale aired, two of those three couples have already split and surprisingly, the one remaining couple is the one that hit the speed bump.

Aven Jones and Kylee Russell – SPLIT

Aven and Kylee decided not to go to the fantasy suites as they didn’t feel they were ready to leave the beach as an engaged couple, but they wanted to stay together. ABC shared in an update that they are still together as of today!

They shared in Instagram Story updates that their relationship is now over though.

Aven wrote, “After careful thought and consideration into writing this I want to first and foremost apologize to Kylee, my family and my friends for my actions. I have made major mistakes in the relationship and hurt someone who was very close to me. At this time, I am in an extremely extremely low place trying to work on myself. I am doing my best to find healing, find myself and be a better person. Please have grace and respect for Kylee and her family through this difficult time.”

Kylee said, “Following our relationship announcement yesterday, I want to thank my God he did not allow me to live another day in the dark. In the last 24 hours I have been grasping with the fact that one of the most important relationships in my life has dissolved due to multiple infidelities. This is not just a show but my real life and for the foreseeable future I will be in a time of healing and trying to put the puzzle pieces of my life back together.”

Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock – SPLIT, ENDED ENGAGEMENT

Kat and John Henry got engaged on the show, but they are no longer together. ABC had shared in the finale that the couple was still “happily engaged” and “are moving to San Diego and planning a happy life together.”

Well, they announced on Monday (December 11) that their engagement has been called off.

They said in a statement, “With mutual love and respect, Kat and I have recently decided to part ways. Our relationship has been filled with wonderful memories and growth, something we looked forward to sharing with you. While our paths are taking different directions due to our career goals not aligning, we are grateful for the love and support we’ve received from our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation. While this decision wasn’t easy, we believe it’s the right step for both of us as individuals. As we navigate this transition, we ask for your continued support and respect for our privacy.”

Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant – ENGAGED, BUT HIT A SPEED BUMP

Eliza and Aaron also got engaged on the show, but they’re going through a rocky patch.

In an update at the end of the show we learned, “Aaron and Eliza’s engagement has hit some speed bumps since they left the beach. They are actively working on their relationship and trying to figure things out.”

