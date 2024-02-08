Top Stories
14 TV Show Renewals Confirmed in 2024 (So Far)

Another 'Bridgerton' Star Is Confirmed to Exit Ahead of Season 3

SM Entertainment Reveals 2024 Comeback Dates & Plans for Their K-Pop Stars!

SM Entertainment is revealing their plans!

The K-pop entertainment agency shared the details of their artist roster’s planned comebacks for 2024 on Thursday (February 8), via Soompi.

Dubbed “SM 3.0,” the new schedule includes some of the biggest names in the South Korean music industry. There are plans in the works for solo debuts, mini-albums and full studio albums, tours, fan-cons and more!

Keep reading to find out more…

February

NCT’s Ten‘s solo debut
NCT’s Taeyong second solo album
NCT WISH mini album

Super Junior-L.S.S.’s Asia tour
Taeyong’s first solo concert
Ten’s first fan-con in Asia
SMTOWN LIVE 2024 at Tokyo Dome
SHINee’s Japan tour finale

March

Red Velvet’s Wendy‘s second mini album
NCT DREAM mini album

Taemin solo concert in Japan

2024 (TBD)

RIIZE’s single and mini album
aespa’s first full-length album
BoA’s single
EXO’s Suho’s mini album
Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon’s single
NCT’s Doyoung’s solo
SHINee mini-album
Red Velvet mini-album
WayV mini-album
nævis debut

NCT DREAM concert
aespa concert
Super Junior-L.S.S. fan-con
NCT’s Ten fan-con

