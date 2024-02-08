SM Entertainment Reveals 2024 Comeback Dates & Plans for Their K-Pop Stars!

SM Entertainment is revealing their plans!

The K-pop entertainment agency shared the details of their artist roster’s planned comebacks for 2024 on Thursday (February 8), via Soompi.

Dubbed “SM 3.0,” the new schedule includes some of the biggest names in the South Korean music industry. There are plans in the works for solo debuts, mini-albums and full studio albums, tours, fan-cons and more!

February

NCT’s Ten‘s solo debut

NCT’s Taeyong second solo album

NCT WISH mini album

Super Junior-L.S.S.’s Asia tour

Taeyong’s first solo concert

Ten’s first fan-con in Asia

SMTOWN LIVE 2024 at Tokyo Dome

SHINee’s Japan tour finale

March

Red Velvet’s Wendy‘s second mini album

NCT DREAM mini album

Taemin solo concert in Japan

2024 (TBD)

RIIZE’s single and mini album

aespa’s first full-length album

BoA’s single

EXO’s Suho’s mini album

Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon’s single

NCT’s Doyoung’s solo

SHINee mini-album

Red Velvet mini-album

WayV mini-album

nævis debut

NCT DREAM concert

aespa concert

Super Junior-L.S.S. fan-con

NCT’s Ten fan-con

