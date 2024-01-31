What Is the Best K-Pop Release of January 2024? Vote Now! (Poll)

K-Pop is kicking off with a bang in 2024.

South Korean superstars are bringing the heat with their releases in January, including some incredible girl group offerings like Itzy, (G)-Idle, SISTAR19 and NMIXX, solo efforts from stars like Kyuhyun and boy bands, like the new act TWS.

We’ve rounded up some of the biggest releases of the year making an impact on the charts, and we want you to tell us: what is the best K-pop release of January?

Place your vote inside – the winner will be revealed right here on February 7 at 1 p.m. ET.

Keep reading to find out more…

And while you’re at it, meet the new groups that just debuted in 2024! Plus, see the K-pop idols that have made their solo debut!