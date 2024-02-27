Dakota Fanning's Horror Movie 'The Watchers' Gets Eerie First Trailer, Directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan

The first trailer for the upcoming movie The Watchers has arrived and we’re already terrified.

The film is written and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and her father M. Night Shyamalan is serving as producer on the project.

Learn all about the project that Ishana previously worked on with her dad!

The Watchers follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. You can’t see them, but they see everything.

Dakota Fanning stars alongside Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan, and Olwen Fouere.

Head inside to watch the trailer…

The Watchers will be released in theaters on June 7 with some international debuts coming right before.

Watch the trailer below, but beware of having nightmares!