Here's Why 'The Bold & The Beautiful' Isn't Getting a Major Renewal Order from CBS Just Yet

After the recent CBS renewal announcement for The Young & The Restless, fans are curious about the fate of The Bold & The Beautiful!

On Tuesday (February 27), the network confirmed that the long-running soap opera series would be renewed for four more years, but there was nothing about B&B.

Now, a network insider is explaining what’s going on.

A CBS insider tells TVLine that the current renewal contract on B&B includes an additional option year.

That option will allegedly be exercised, thus confirming its run through the 2024-25 TV season. So don’t worry, we’ll be seeing it through 2025 at least!

