Top Stories
Bradley Cooper &amp; Gigi Hadid Grab Breakfast &amp; Take a Cab Together in NYC

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Grab Breakfast & Take a Cab Together in NYC

Bobby Berk's 'Queer Eye' Replacement Has Been Revealed

Bobby Berk's 'Queer Eye' Replacement Has Been Revealed

Miranda Kerr Gives Birth to Fourth Child, Third with Husband Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr Gives Birth to Fourth Child, Third with Husband Evan Spiegel

Prince William Drops Out of Event for His Godfather Due to Personal Matters

Prince William Drops Out of Event for His Godfather Due to Personal Matters

Tue, 27 February 2024 at 2:17 pm

Here's Why 'The Bold & The Beautiful' Isn't Getting a Major Renewal Order from CBS Just Yet

Here's Why 'The Bold & The Beautiful' Isn't Getting a Major Renewal Order from CBS Just Yet

After the recent CBS renewal announcement for The Young & The Restless, fans are curious about the fate of The Bold & The Beautiful!

On Tuesday (February 27), the network confirmed that the long-running soap opera series would be renewed for four more years, but there was nothing about B&B.

Now, a network insider is explaining what’s going on.

Keep reading to find out more…

A CBS insider tells TVLine that the current renewal contract on B&B includes an additional option year.

That option will allegedly be exercised, thus confirming its run through the 2024-25 TV season. So don’t worry, we’ll be seeing it through 2025 at least!

There have been several cast changes for B&B. Find out who is leaving and joining the series!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: The Bold & The Beautiful, The Young & The Restless