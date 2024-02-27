Dave Bautista Confirms He's Done Playing Drax in MCU, But He's Open to Playing a New Character!

Dave Bautista is opening up about leaving his Guardians of the Galaxy character Drax behind and how he’s hopeful to continue starring in the superhero genre.

The 55-year-old actor played the iconic character in the MCU for years and he went on to appear in movies like Army of the Dead, Glass Onion, Knock at the Cabin, and Dune.

Dave is confirming that he’s “done” with Drax, but not necessarily done with the MCU.

Keep reading to find out more…

“When I said that I was done, I was really just done with my journey as Drax,” he told Gizmodo in a new interview. “I still have a relationship with Marvel. I’ve seen Kevin Feige again, Lou [D’Esposito] as recently as two weeks ago. And they know that I would be up for a role. I love the universe — the superhero universe, I love it. I’m a fan. So Marvel or DC, if they call, I would answer the phone. And if the role makes sense, I’d be all over it.”

He continued, “I just would like the opportunity to do a bigger role, a different role. Maybe a deeper role. I’d love to have the opportunity to play, like, an ominous villain in the superhero universe. … I’m not done with it. But my journey with Drax is over.”

Dave‘s comments from a year ago made headlines when he admitted he was “relieved” to be done with Drax.