Miley Cyrus & Pharrell to Finally Officially Release Leaked Song 'Doctor (Work It Out)'!

Miley Cyrus and Pharrell are collaborating once again.

During Paris Fashion Week at Louis Vuitton Men’s Autumn/Winter 2024 show (Pharrell is creative director for the brand), an unreleased collaboration with the 31-year-old “Flowers” superstar playing during the runway show, called “Doctor (Work It Out).”

Now, it’s finally being released!

The track actually leaked from Miley’s 2013 album Bangerz originally, which she worked on with Pharrell.

“I could be your doctor and I could be your nurse/I think I see the problem/It’s only gon’ get worse/a midnight medication/just show me where it hurts,” she sings.

This is Miley‘s first release since 2023’s “Used to Be Young.” The two shared the cover art on Tuesday (February 27), but there is no release date yet.

Watch a clip from the fashion show…

New Miley Cyrus and Pharrell music was previewed at LV’s show in Paris. https://t.co/lslJSiCcFl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 16, 2024

