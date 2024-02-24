Flavor Flav Says Miley Cyrus 'Smacked Me in the Face' After He Thought She Was Gwen Stefani

Flavor Flav is recalling a funny encounter he once had with Miley Cyrus!

The 64-year-old rapper recently appeared on the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast, where he recalled the moment from Miley‘s Bangerz era when she and Gwen Stefani sported similar short blonde haircuts.

“When I ran across Miley first time ever in my life I was like, ‘Oh my God, Gwen Stefani, Gwen Stefani!’ You know what? Miley didn’t say anything. She just went along with it,” he said.

After a friend told him he had mistaken Miley for Gwen, Flavor Flav attempted to rectify his mistake.

“I turned around, and I ran back to her. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry. Yo, Miley Cyrus, I know who you are now. Your dad Billy Ray Cyrus.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so stupid.’”

He then revealed how Miley reacted.

“She smacked me in the face,” he said. “Miley Cyrus slapped Flavor Flav in the face, and I said, ‘I won’t let it happen again. We laughed it off.”

