When Will 'Wonka' Be Available to Stream? Release Date on Max Revealed!

Wonka is coming to streaming soon!

Directed by Paul King, the film stars Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka.

Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant, Calah Lane, and Keegan-Michael Key are also part of the cast.

Wonka tells the origin story of the famous chocolate maker with musical elements.

The movie released in theaters on December 15, and has since made over $600 million worldwide.

Wonka's streaming release date has just been revealed!

On Friday (February 15), Warner Bros. Discovery announced that Wonka will be available to stream on Max starting on Friday, March 8.

Viewers can already rent or purchase the film on VOD platforms such as Prime Video and Apple TV+.

