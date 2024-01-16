Pharrell Williams Plays Unreleased Miley Cyrus Song at Louis Vuitton Fashion Show - Listen Here!

Miley Cyrus fans were treated to a new song this week!

Pharrell Williams unveiled his debut first fall/winter collection as creative director of for Louis Vuitton Men’s at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (January 16) and played an unheard song by the 31-year-old entertainer.

If you recall, Pharrell and Miley previously collaborated on the song “Come Get It Bae,” as well as a handful of tracks on her Bangerz album.

The new Miley song that played during the Louis Vuitton show is reportedly called “Doctor,” and super fans noticed that this isn’t exactly an actual new song.

“Doctor” was reportedly one of the first songs she wrote for Bangerz, and the song leaked online back in 2017, five years after it was recorded for her fourth album.

At the start of the song, Miley sings, “I could be your doctor / And I could be your nurse / I think I see the problem / It’s only gon’ get worse / A midnight medication / Just show me where it hurts / I need to rock you, baby / Before your body bursts.”

You can check out the song in the Louis Vuitton fashion show right here. Fast forward to the 12:37 mark to listen, and keep reading below to read the lyrics!

In a couple of weeks, Miley is expected to attend the 2024 Grammys, where she’s nominated for six awards. There are also reports of new music on the way…