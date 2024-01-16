Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Andrew Scott, & More Stars Attend Louis Vuitton Show in Paris!
The stars are stepping out for Paris Fashion Week!
Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Andrew Scott, and Venus Williams arrived in style for the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show held at Le Jardin d’Acclimatation on Tuesday (January 16) in Paris, France.
Designed by Pharrell Williams, the fashion brand’s Fall-Winter 2024 Men’s Collection illuminates the roots of the American Western wardrobe.
Pharrell first made his debut as Louis Vuitton‘s men’s creative director last summer with a show in Paris attended by a ton A-list stars including Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, and Zendaya.
Click inside to see photos of all the stars in attendance…
Pharrell Williams
Andrew Scott
A$AP Ferg
A$AP Nast
Bradley Cooper
Carey Mulligan & Marcus Mumford
Pharrell’s wife Helen Lasichanh & their son Rocket Williams
JJ Lin
Karlie Kloss
LaKeith Stanfield
Lil Yachty
Maggie Rogers
Michael Ward
Mumford & Sons
Omar Sy
Quavo
Rauw Alejandro
RIIZE
Swae Lee
Tahar Rahim
Taylor Zakhar Perez
Venus Williams
Will Poulter
