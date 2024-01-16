Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Andrew Scott, & More Stars Attend Louis Vuitton Show in Paris!

The stars are stepping out for Paris Fashion Week!

Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Andrew Scott, and Venus Williams arrived in style for the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show held at Le Jardin d’Acclimatation on Tuesday (January 16) in Paris, France.

Designed by Pharrell Williams, the fashion brand’s Fall-Winter 2024 Men’s Collection illuminates the roots of the American Western wardrobe.

Pharrell first made his debut as Louis Vuitton‘s men’s creative director last summer with a show in Paris attended by a ton A-list stars including Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, and Zendaya.

Click inside to see photos of all the stars in attendance…

Keep scrolling to see photos of every guest who attended the Louis Vuitton show…

Pharrell Williams

Andrew Scott

A$AP Ferg

A$AP Nast

Bradley Cooper

Carey Mulligan & Marcus Mumford

Pharrell’s wife Helen Lasichanh & their son Rocket Williams

JJ Lin

Karlie Kloss

LaKeith Stanfield

Lil Yachty

Maggie Rogers

Michael Ward

Mumford & Sons

Omar Sy

Quavo

Rauw Alejandro

RIIZE

Swae Lee

Tahar Rahim

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Venus Williams

Will Poulter

Click through the gallery for more photos of the stars at the fashion show…