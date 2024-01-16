'Summer House' Star Sam Feher Confirms Breakup With Kory Keefer, Reveals What Led to Their Split

There’s been another Summer House breakup!

Sam Feher has revealed that she broke up with her boyfriend, Winter House star Kory Keefer, after a year and a half of dating.

The two first met when he came to visit on Summer House season seven during the summer of 2022. They hit it off and started spending a lot of time together.

Then, during the recent third season of Winter House, she came out to visit him, and the two became official after filming ended.

Now, on the Tuesday (January 16) episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Sam confirmed she broke up with Kory back in December, just before the Winter House season three reunion aired, and she revealed why things ultimately didn’t work out.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I had said [‘I love you’] to him and he never said it to me. He didn’t say it back when I said it to him and he then he never said it for the rest of the relationship and that was a big problem for me. I was like, ‘I think I need to get out of here, it’s becoming clear,’” she shared of why they split. “I didn’t break up with him because I don’t love him, I broke up with him because he doesn’t love me. I broke up with him because he doesn’t love me. And that’s that. It’s the first time I’ve picked myself ever in the relationship.”

Sam also said that re-watching Winter House contributed to the strain on their relationship towards the end.

“What took a toll was watching it back and finding out that I had been lied to by so many people. There are lies that are genuine, straight-up lies – like Malia saying, ‘I never wanted to hook up with Kory’ — and then there are lies by omission,” Sam said.

However, it was right before Christmas that really sealed the deal for her.

“The trigger was, he texted like five or six days before Christmas, like, ‘Hey I just realized Christmas and New Year’s are coming up, what are we doing?’ If you wanted to spend that time with me, you would have texted me before then. … It was a really hard moment for me because I’ve always to spend a holiday like a Christmas at my family’s a boyfriend.”

After breaking up with him, Sam admits that Kory was shocked and she thinks he was “floored that I was actually leaving,” but the two ended things amicably and hope to remain friends.

“He was largely really mature about it,” Sam added. “I was like, ‘I would love to be friends, I would never root against you. I don’t want to be your enemy.’ And he was like, ‘I could never be your enemy. I respect you too much.’”

Sam and Kory‘s split comes several months after another Summer House couple – Lindsay and Carl – broke up.

If you missed it, find out if Sam or Kory will be back on Summer House for the show’s upcoming eighth season…

The Summer House season eight trailer also recently debuted – Check it out here!