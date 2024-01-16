Tom Brady & Irina Shayk Get Cozy on Date Night at French Restaurant in NYC

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are still going strong!

Weeks after rekindling their romance, the 46-year-old seven-time Super Bowl champ and the 38-year-old model were spotted enjoying a quiet date night in New York City.

On Monday night (January 15), Tom and Irina grabbed dinner at French restaurant Brasserie Fouquet where they sat a table together for over two hours, according to TMZ.

A source said that while the pair didn’t show any PDA inside the restaurant, they “were definitely cozy.”

For their dinner date, Tom was seen wearing a gray sweater while Irina wore a long-sleeved black dress.

Last month, the two were seen spending time together as they were both in Miami for Art Basel. Back in October, the football legend and the model called it quits after four months of dating.

In a recent interview, Irina shared some rare comments on co-parenting 6-year-old daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper.