Tom Brady & Irina Shayk Break Up After Four Months of Dating (Report)

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have reportedly called it quits.

After four months of dating, it was reported on Saturday (October 21) that the 46-year-old retired NFL player and the 37-year-old model had ended their relationship.

A source told TMZ that there wasn’t any drama between Tom and Irina, adding that the relationship just “fizzled out.”

Tom and Irina were first linked back in July when they were photographed having an overnight date at his home.

The two were then spotted together in London in August after an eyewitness revealed that they enjoyed a “private” dinner date in New York City.

At the time, an insider claimed that Tom was Irina‘s “dream guy.”

