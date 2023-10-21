Top Stories
Britney Spears Reveals Why She Married Jason Alexander in Las Vegas, Talks Aftermath of 55-Hour Marriage

Britney Spears Reveals Why She Married Jason Alexander in Las Vegas, Talks Aftermath of 55-Hour Marriage

Meryl Streep &amp; Husband Don Gummer Have Been Separated for Over 6 Years

Meryl Streep & Husband Don Gummer Have Been Separated for Over 6 Years

Audiences Love These 9 Martin Scorsese Movies the Most - See How They Scored on Rotten Tomatoes!

Audiences Love These 9 Martin Scorsese Movies the Most - See How They Scored on Rotten Tomatoes!

Billie Eilish Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors of a New Romance

Billie Eilish Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors of a New Romance

Sat, 21 October 2023 at 12:00 pm

Paul Giamatti Joins '30 Coins' Season 2 - Watch the Trailer!

Paul Giamatti Joins '30 Coins' Season 2 - Watch the Trailer!

Paul Giamatti is a new enemy in the upcoming second season of HBO’s 30 Coins!

The actor joins the cast for the horror show’s new eight episode season, which was produced by HBO Europe in Spain, and is set to air on HBO and stream on Max.

In addition to Paul, Najwa Nimri is also joining the cast!

Keep reading to find out more about the season and watch the trailer…

Here’s a season two synopsis: Most residents of Pedraza, a remote town in Spain plagued by inexplicable, demonic events, have lost their minds and are confined to a psychiatric hospital. Elena (Megan Montaner) lies comatose in a Madrid hospital bed; Paco (Miguel Ángel Silvestre), shattered by remorse, tries to take care of her. As horror intensifies around them, our group of heroes must face a mysterious new enemy (Giamatti) – someone so perverse that even the devil fears him.

Also returning for season two include Eduard Fernández, Macarena Gómez, Pepón Nieto, Cósimo Fusco, Manolo Solo, Nuria González, Javier Bódalo and Manuel Tallafé.

30 Coins season two premieres on Monday, October 23rd on Max.
Just Jared on Facebook
paul giamatti joins 30 coins season two watch the trailer 01
paul giamatti joins 30 coins season two watch the trailer 02
paul giamatti joins 30 coins season two watch the trailer 03
paul giamatti joins 30 coins season two watch the trailer 04
paul giamatti joins 30 coins season two watch the trailer 05
paul giamatti joins 30 coins season two watch the trailer 06
paul giamatti joins 30 coins season two watch the trailer 07
paul giamatti joins 30 coins season two watch the trailer 08
paul giamatti joins 30 coins season two watch the trailer 09

Photos: HBO
Posted to: Cósimo Fusco, Eduard Fernández, HBO, Javier Bódalo, Macarena Gómez, Manolo Solo, Manuel Tallafé, MAX, Megan Montaner, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Nuria González, Paul Giamatti, Pepón Nieto, Television, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images