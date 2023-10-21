Paul Giamatti Joins '30 Coins' Season 2 - Watch the Trailer!

Paul Giamatti is a new enemy in the upcoming second season of HBO’s 30 Coins!

The actor joins the cast for the horror show’s new eight episode season, which was produced by HBO Europe in Spain, and is set to air on HBO and stream on Max.

In addition to Paul, Najwa Nimri is also joining the cast!

Here’s a season two synopsis: Most residents of Pedraza, a remote town in Spain plagued by inexplicable, demonic events, have lost their minds and are confined to a psychiatric hospital. Elena (Megan Montaner) lies comatose in a Madrid hospital bed; Paco (Miguel Ángel Silvestre), shattered by remorse, tries to take care of her. As horror intensifies around them, our group of heroes must face a mysterious new enemy (Giamatti) – someone so perverse that even the devil fears him.

Also returning for season two include Eduard Fernández, Macarena Gómez, Pepón Nieto, Cósimo Fusco, Manolo Solo, Nuria González, Javier Bódalo and Manuel Tallafé.

30 Coins season two premieres on Monday, October 23rd on Max.