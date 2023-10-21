Macklemore Reveals His Stance on the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict in Lengthy Instagram Post

Macklemore is weighing in on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In case you didn’t know, militant group Hamas killed more than 1,400 Israelis on October 7. Following that brutal attack, Israel declared war on Hamas.

More than 2,800 Palestinian civilians have now tragically been killed by Israeli airstrikes, and there’s an ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza strip.

The “Thrift Shop” rapper shared his thoughts on the conflict in a Friday (October 20) Instagram post.

Keep reading to find out what he said…

“I have been in fear,” Macklemore wrote. “I have felt a literal lump in my throat and I cannot stay silent any longer. I condemn the murder of any human. The bombings, kidnappings and murder of the Israeli people carried out by Hamas was horrific in every way imaginable. My heart deeply hurts for the Israelis that lost loved ones to such an abomination.”

He continued, “As a father, I cannot imagine if one of my kids was at that festival, or was still missing after being kidnapped. It is absolutely unfathomable. But killing innocent humans in retaliation as collective punishment is not the answer. That is why I am supporting the people around the world who are calling for a ceasefire.”

The musician called Israel’s recent attacks an “unfolding genocide” and a “human catastrophe.”

“There’s the fear of immediately being labeled Anti-Semitic when you say anything against the Israeli government,” he wrote. “This is false. I can whole heartedly love my Jewish brothers and sisters while simultaneously condemning the Israeli government for their mass killings and Apartheid.”

Macklemore pointed out that many have been loud about praying for Israel, and he questioned why people don’t seem to value Palestinian lives to the same degree.

“I stand with all humans,” he concluded. “I stand for peace. I stand for love. I stand for freedom. And because of that, I stand for a Free Palestine and an end to the looming genocide of its people.”

Last year, Macklemore opened up about his painful relapse during the Covid-19 pandemic.