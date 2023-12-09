Tom Brady & Irina Shayk Seen Spending Time Together Again Months After Split Reports

It looks like Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are hanging out again!

Weeks after it was reported that their romance had “fizzled out,” the 46-year-old retired pro football player and the 37-year-old model were photographed out spending some time together during Art Basel in Miami, Florida.

On Friday night (December 8), Tom was seen picking up Irina from her hotel, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six.

In the photos, Irina is wearing a white crop top with faded black jeans while Tom wore a navy polo shirt and matching baseball hat.

The night before, the two were both spotted attending Leonardo DiCaprio‘s exclusive Art Basel party.

Last month, it was reported that Irina was seen visiting Tom‘s condo building in New York City.

Tom and Irina were first linked back in July when they were photographed having an overnight date at his home.

The two were then spotted together in London in August after an eyewitness revealed that they enjoyed a “private” dinner date in NYC.

In October, it was reported that their relationship had “fizzled out.”

An interview was recently published in which Irina was asked about Tom and she gave a 2 word response.