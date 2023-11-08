Irina Shayk Visits Tom Brady's Condo Building, Weeks After Their Rumored Split (Report)

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady reportedly split up last month after a summer romance together…but there appears to be an update.

According to reports, the 37-year-old model visited the 46-year-old retired NFL star’s apartment building on Wednesday (November 8) in New York City.

Keep reading to find out more…

TMZ has photos of Irina using the main entrance of Tom‘s Manhattan apartment building, even though the building reportedly has a separate, more discreet entrace.

According to the site, they split last month after things “fizzled out,” so it’s unclear why Irina was visiting the building. It’s unclear if she was even visiting him.

Earlier today, an interview was published where Irina was asked about Tom and she had a 2 word response.

Stay tuned as we learn more.