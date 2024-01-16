Ryan Gosling Explains Why He Hasn't Shown His Kids 'Barbie' Yet

Ryan Gosling isn’t ready to show his kids Barbie just yet.

While the 43-year-old actor got into actor as Ken with the help of longtime partner Eva Mendes and their two daughters Esmerelda, 9, and Amada, 7, Ryan is explaining why he hasn’t let his kids watch the movie yet.

“I don’t know if you should watch your father as Ken,” Ryan told E! News. “I don’t know what age is a good age to see your father do that. It gets pretty crazy.”

Ryan‘s kids haven’t seen the final version of Barbie yet, but they did visit him on set and watched some of the filming.

“They’ve seen little parts of it and they came to set one day when I did a big musical number,” Ryan said.

Ryan also shared that Esmerelda and Amada‘s love for Barbie was one of the factors in why he decided to play Ken.

“I knew that they loved it because they kept saying at first, ‘Hey, can we go to Target?’” Ryan recalled. “And we go to Target, and then they’d slowly go by the Barbie aisle. And my wife and I sort of realized, ‘OK, I think it’s time to let them have Barbies.’ And no interest in Ken, which was pretty interesting, too.”

Ryan then added that he feels that making Barbie “was a way to sort of make something both for and with them.”

