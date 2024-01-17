'The Bachelorette' Alum Clare Crawley & Husband Ryan Dawkins Welcome First Child Via Surrogate!

Clare Crawley is a mom!

The 42-year-old reality star, who you may remember as The Bachelorette during the 2020 season, announced on Monday (January 15) that she and husband Ryan Dawkins had welcomed their first child together via surrogate.

Clare and Ryan welcomed a baby girl Rowen Lily.

“Welcome to the world Rowen Lily Dawkins 🤍 1/15/24 • 6lbs10oz,” Clare wrote on Instagram along with a video of her newborn daughter in her hospital crib.

“I prayed for you my entire life and to finally hold you in our arms is nothing short of a miracle and a dream come true!” Clare added.

If you don’t know, Clare and Ryan, 48, who is the Mascot Sports CEO, married in a small ceremony in February 2023.

Rowen is the first child for the couple, but Ryan is already dad to two daughters, ages 8 and 11.

Congrats!