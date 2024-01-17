Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, & Christopher Meloni Celebrate 'Law & Order: SVU' 25th Anniversary!

The stars are stepping out to celebrate 25 seasons of Law & Order: SVU!

Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T posed for photos together while arriving at the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit 25th Anniversary Celebration on Tuesday night (January 16) in New York City.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Christopher Meloni and wife Sherman Williams, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish and husband Beau Richards, Tamara Tunie, Stephanie March, Ainsley Seiger, David Krumholtz, and Dann Florek.

Mariska‘s husband Peter Hermann and Ice-T‘s wife Coco Austin were also in attendance.

Keep reading to find out more…

Mariska recently talked to People about SVU‘s big milestone.

“I have two diametrically opposed answers. One is I can’t believe it’s been 25 years, a quarter of a century!” Mariska shared. “And the other is, I can’t see it any other way. I can’t imagine the show ending, and can’t imagine not going on this journey with my cast, my crew. I have so much to look forward to.”

This past summer, Mariska celebrated another major milestone.

Law & Order: SVU returns for season 25 on NBC on Thursday, Jan. 18 at pm ET!

