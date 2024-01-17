'How to Train Your Dragon' Live Action Movie Begins Filming, 4 Stars Confirmed to Join the Cast

The live action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon has officially begun filming!

Dean DeBlois, who wrote and directed the original, animated film trilogy, returns as writer and director for the new live action version.

The filmmaker took to social media on Monday (January 15) to reveal that filming is underway.

“First day of the shoot! 🎬 We’re all excited to get underway! 🐉” he captioned a photo of himself on set, holding a clapperboard.

For those that may not know, the films are based on the books by Cressida Cowell, and the first followed Hiccup, a young Viking who defies tradition and befriends one of his deadliest foes – a ferocious dragon he calls Toothless. Together, the unlikely heroes fight against the odds to save both their worlds in this wonderful, feel-good hit.

Now that filming is underway, we are taking a look at all of the actors who have been cast in the live action movie, including one person who is reprising their role from the animated films!

