'Yellowjackets' Star Melanie Lynskey Reveals Why She Skipped Emmy Awards 2023 Despite Best Actress Nomination

Melanie Lynskey is addressing her absence from the 2023 Emmy Awards.

Despite being nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Yellowjackets, the 46-year-old actress did not attend the awards show on Monday night (January 15).

Hours before the show, Melanie revealed why she wouldn’t be attending.

Melanie had to skip the show because she tested positive for COVID-19.

“So my little one came home from school on Friday and wanted to have a cuddle with mama,” Melanie wrote on Instagram. “As we were cuddling and talking about her day, I noticed she was really warm. After the cuddles we did a Covid test, and sure enough she was positive. Eventually, so was I.”

She continued, “We are both feeling fine, but the way! But I’m giving out our personal medical information to let everyone know why I’m not attending the Emmys tonight! I would never want to put anyone’s health at risk, much as I want to celebrate. For many years, these types of amazing events were not a part of my life, and to finally be invited to the party and not get to go is painful! This is the greatest honour of my career, and there was a team of amazing people who were going to get me ready today.”

“Plus I had an absolutely beautiful dress made for me by the genius @csiriano- my favourite dress I’ve ever put on, and designed so I’d be comfy at the after-parties 😂” Melanie added. “I’m hoping I have another occasion to wear it to. It’s so stunning, and I love you and thank you for your hard work, Christian.”

Melanie then went on to send her love to her Yellowjackets co-stars and told them to have fun at the awards show before praising the fellow stars in her category – Bella Ramsey, Elisabeth Moss, Keri Russell, Sarah Snook, and Sarah Horgan.

“I will miss my beloved @yellowjackets family- have the best time, I will be googling to see what you’re all wearing! And I’ll be on my feet (but probably still in my pajamas) cheering for whoever wins my category- what an incredible group of actors I’m nominated alongside,” Melanie wrote. “I worship every one of you brilliant geniuses, @bellaramsey @sharonhorgan @sarah_snook @elisabethmossofficial and kind, talented Keri Russell. Still pinching myself that my name is mentioned alongside all of yours. Thank you @televisionacad. It means so much to me. I also sadly missed @mptf night before party but was thrilled they raised so much money at a time it’s so needed by our community.”

Melanie concluded her message by explaining the meaning behind the photo in her post.

“And to explain the picture- I did have a bit of a cry when my test came up positive, and was sitting despondently on the stairs when my daughter handed me this,” Melanie wrote. “One page says that she loves me, and the other page says that Dada loves me, and then there’s a mama snail and baby snails (???). Anyway. It reminded me of all that is important in my world. I would choose cuddling my feverish little one every time, even if it means missing a night like tonight. 💖💖💖💖💖”

Unfortunately Melanie ended up losing the award to Sarah while Yellowjackets lost Outstanding Drama Series to Succession.

