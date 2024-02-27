Top Stories
Bradley Cooper &amp; Gigi Hadid Grab Breakfast &amp; Take a Cab Together in NYC

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Grab Breakfast & Take a Cab Together in NYC

Bobby Berk's 'Queer Eye' Replacement Has Been Revealed

Bobby Berk's 'Queer Eye' Replacement Has Been Revealed

Miranda Kerr Gives Birth to Fourth Child, Third with Husband Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr Gives Birth to Fourth Child, Third with Husband Evan Spiegel

Prince William Drops Out of Event for His Godfather Due to Personal Matters

Prince William Drops Out of Event for His Godfather Due to Personal Matters

Tue, 27 February 2024 at 3:44 pm

Olivia Wilde Wears Completely Sheer Top at Saint Laurent Fashion Show in Paris

Olivia Wilde Wears Completely Sheer Top at Saint Laurent Fashion Show in Paris

Olivia Wilde is stepping out in one of her most daring looks ever!

The 39-year-old actress and director wore a sheer top with no bra underneath while posing for photos at the Saint Laurent fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (February 27) in Paris, France.

While we’ve pixelated the main image here, you can browse through the gallery for the uncensored photos.

This isn’t the first time that Olivia stepped out in a sheer dress, though we’d say this one is more revealing than the previous one. She attended the People’s Choice Awards in 2022 in a nipple-baring gown.

Get all the details on the next project that Olivia is directing!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Olivia Wilde at the Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris…
Just Jared on Facebook
olivia wilde saint laurent show 01
olivia wilde saint laurent show 02
olivia wilde saint laurent show 03
olivia wilde saint laurent show 04
olivia wilde saint laurent show 05
olivia wilde saint laurent show 06
olivia wilde saint laurent show 07
olivia wilde saint laurent show 08
olivia wilde saint laurent show 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Olivia Wilde, Sheer