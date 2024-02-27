Olivia Wilde Wears Completely Sheer Top at Saint Laurent Fashion Show in Paris

Olivia Wilde is stepping out in one of her most daring looks ever!

The 39-year-old actress and director wore a sheer top with no bra underneath while posing for photos at the Saint Laurent fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (February 27) in Paris, France.

While we’ve pixelated the main image here, you can browse through the gallery for the uncensored photos.

This isn’t the first time that Olivia stepped out in a sheer dress, though we’d say this one is more revealing than the previous one. She attended the People’s Choice Awards in 2022 in a nipple-baring gown.

